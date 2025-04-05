Logo
Vietnam's VietJet to operate Chinese-made aircraft on domestic routes from mid-April
Vietnam's VietJet to operate Chinese-made aircraft on domestic routes from mid-April

FILE PHOTO: A COMAC C909 regional jet flies in the sky at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

05 Apr 2025 06:11PM
HANOI : Vietnamese budget airline VietJet is set to operate Chinese-made COMAC ARJ21-700 aircraft, also branded as C909, on domestic routes for the first time from mid-April, according to a company statement reviewed by Reuters.

The airline plans to operate four flights between the capital Hanoi and Con Dao Island off southern Vietnam on April 15, according to the document dated Sunday.

It will also operate four flights between business hub Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao on the same day, the document shows.

VietJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
