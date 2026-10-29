Vietnam's Vinacomin to keep coal output at 40 million tons a year up to 2030, state media reports

HANOI, Oct 29 : Vietnam's top miner Vinacomin plans to keep coal output at 40 million metric tons per year through 2030 to meet domestic demand, mostly for power generation, state media reported on Thursday.

• The company will develop 18 mining projects in the northern province of Quang Ninh province to maintain the output, reported Vietnam News Agency

• Vinacomin will also import 10 million to 20 million tons of coal a year to meet demand

• Coal remains a key fuel source for Vietnam's thermal power plants and broader energy security goals

• "Ensuring an adequate coal supply for thermal power plants plays a core role in maintaining the operation of the power system and safeguarding national energy security," the company was quoted as saying

• Vinacomin is among the companies in which the state will maintain 100 per cent ownership until at least 2030