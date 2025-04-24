Logo
Business

VinFast Q4 loss widens on promotion, market expansion despite higher deliveries
FILE PHOTO: A VinFast VF 8 model is seen during a car delivery ceremony at the VinFast car factory in Haiphong province, Vietnam, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen/File Photo

24 Apr 2025 06:45PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2025 07:10PM)
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast reported on Thursday a deeper quarterly loss due to rising costs linked to its overseas expansion and free charging programme aimed at attracting buyers.

VinFast reported a net loss of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, worsening from a $650 million loss a year ago and $773 million in the third quarter.

The quarterly loss was due to the free charging program, net realizable value and impairment of assets, according to the filing.

It reported a 70 per cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by higher deliveries of its electric vehicles. It said its total revenue was 16.49 trillion Vietnamese Dong ($633.82 million) in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, up 69.8 per cent from a year earlier.

($1 = 26,017.0000 dong)

Source: Reuters
