VinFast third-quarter e-bike sales jump following Hanoi motorbike ban

HANOI :Vietnam's VinFast said on Wednesday it delivered more than 120,000 electric two-wheelers in the third quarter, a 73 per cent quarterly increase, after Hanoi announced plans to ban petrol-powered motorbikes from its city centre starting in mid-2026.

Third-quarter deliveries surpassed the company's total sales in the first half of the year, according to company data. VinFast sold 234,536 e-scooters and e-bikes in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 489 per cent annual increase.

In July, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued a directive barring petrol motorbikes from entering central Hanoi from mid-2026, part of broader efforts to curb air pollution. Wider restrictions are expected in 2028, with similar bans likely to expand nationwide.

Reuters reported on Tuesday the Japanese government and some of the nation's top manufacturers have warned Vietnam that a planned ban on petrol-powered motorbikes in Hanoi could spark job losses and disrupt a $4.6 billion market that is dominated by Honda.

The Japanese embassy and Vietnam's motorbike association have urged authorities to adopt a phased electrification roadmap, allowing time for preparation and gradual implementation.

Nearly 80 per cent of the country's 100 million people owned a motorbike as of last year, one of the highest rates globally, official data showed.

In Wednesday's release, VinFast also said it delivered 38,195 cars in the third quarter, bringing nine-month deliveries to 110,362 units. The company was aiming to deliver 200,000 EVs this year.

Full quarterly results will be released on November 21.