VinFast will increase investment in Indonesia to up to $1 billion, executive says
A VF3 electric vehicle manufactured by Vietnam automaker VinFast drives during a test ride at Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, November 22, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

15 Dec 2025 03:58PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2025 04:10PM)
JAKARTA, Dec 15 : Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will increase its investment in Indonesia to up to $1 billion, its local unit chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

The statement came after VinFast Indonesia inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in Indonesia on Monday with production capacity of 50,000 cars per year.

"VinFast will continue to increase its investment to $1 billion, with an increase in production capacity to 350,000 per year," VinFast Indonesia CEO Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto said.

The carmaker has invested $300 million so far in Indonesia, he said. The plant in Subang, West Java, recently started trial production and expected to run at full capacity in the first quarter of next year, he added.

Kariyanto said that depending on future demand, VinFast's investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy could eventually exceed $1 billion.

Source: Reuters
