Logo
Logo

Business

Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets

Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets
A person rides a motorbike near the headquarters of Vingroup, Vietnam's largest company by market capitalisation, in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Khanh Vu
Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets
FILE PHOTO: A logo on the side of a building at the Alstom train works in Derby, Britain, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
06 Oct 2026 03:31PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2026 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI, Oct 6 : Vietnam's Vingroup and France's Alstom have agreed to a deal for 200 metro trainsets and an associated technology transfer to support Hanoi's urban rail expansion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. 

• Under the agreement, the first 83 five-car, fully automated driverless trainsets will be designed and built at Alstom's facility in France.

• Vingroup will manufacture and assemble the remaining 117 trainsets in Vietnam, with Alstom providing engineering expertise, tooling support and key components.

• The statement did not give a time frame for the deliveries.

• Urban rail is one of the fastest-growing segments of Vietnam's railway market, with a dozen lines planned in the country's main cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

• Hanoi's urban rail network is planned to cover 979 km across 18 lines by 2045.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement