Vodafone to buy German cloud specialist Skaylink for $204 million 
Vodafone to buy German cloud specialist Skaylink for $204 million 

The Vodafone logo is displayed outside a store in Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

30 Oct 2025 03:24PM
Britain's Vodafone  on Thursday said it will acquire German cloud and digital transformation firm Skaylink for 175 million euros ($204.09 million) from private equity firm Waterland, in a push to expand its service offerings.

Skaylink, which has over 500 employees across Germany and Europe, specialises in managing cloud deployments on Microsoft and Amazon Web Services platforms and implementing artificial intelligence solutions for corporate clients.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Source: Reuters
