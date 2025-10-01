VPBank Securities aims to raise $481 million in IPO this month

HANOI :VPBank Securities, a stock brokerage firm owned by Vietnam Prosperity Bank, aims to raise 12.7 trillion dong ($481 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the bank said on Wednesday.

VPBank Securities will offer 375 million shares, or a 25 per cent stake, at the IPO, it said in a statement. The offer will run from October 10 to October 31, with shares priced at 33,900 dong each.

The share offer is the latest in a series of IPOs in Vietnam as interest is fuelled by a share rally, regulatory changes and the prospect of a investment status upgrade by a global index provider.

VPS Securities, the country's largest securities firm by market share, last week said it planned to offer 202.3 million shares in an IPO, while brokerage Techcom Securities a week earlier raised $410 million in an IPO.

($1 = 26,426 dong)