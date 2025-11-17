Wall St wobbles and Treasury yields dip as investors eye Nvidia results, data deluge

NEW YORK :U.S. stocks weakened and benchmark Treasury yields inched lower as investors embarked on a week of accelerated economic data releases in the aftermath of the longest government shutdown in United States history.

Chipmaker Nvidia is due to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and the artificial intelligence bellwether's results will be scrutinized for signs of waning demand in the sector that has driven much of the stock market's rally over recent months.

All three major U.S. stock indexes churned modestly lower in early trading.

Last week, lawmakers reached an agreement to end what had become the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown, during which an absence of official economic data helped dampen expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would implement its third rate cut of the year at the conclusion of next month's policy meeting.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

To make up for lost time, this week promises a slew of pent-up reports, including the Labor Department's September employment data slated for Friday.

"The big macro issue out there is we're going to start to get a dump of economic data with the government now open," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "There's a great deal of uncertainty about what to expect from several months of data and over the period of the next several weeks, that's going to be a big focus."

Third-quarter earnings season is winding down, with over 90 per cent of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 83 per cent have delivered consensus-beating results, according to LSEG data. Aside from Nvidia's hotly anticipated results on Wednesday, retailers Home Depot, Target and Walmart, among others, should shed light on the state of consumer demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.54 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 47,057.29, the S&P 500 fell 8.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,725.70 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 11.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 22,891.45.

European stocks slipped as market participants shied away from making big bets ahead of long-deferred U.S. jobs data.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.35 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 993.08.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.49 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 11.70 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 2.37 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 1,387.98. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.12 per cent, to 714.73, while Japan's Nikkei fell 52.62 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 50,323.91.

Treasury yields dipped amid AI growth concerns, as traders evaluated whether the Fed will cut interest rates next month as delayed inflation and employment reports become available.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.3 basis points to 4.135 per cent, from 4.148 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond yield fell 1.3 basis points to 4.7328 per cent from 4.746 per cent late on Friday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 0.4 basis points to 3.619 per cent, from 3.614 per cent late on Friday.

The resumption of official U.S. economic data put currency traders on guard, particularly in the aftermath of some non-government data such as ADP's National Employment index, which hinted at softening in the labor market.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.14 per cent to 99.46, with the euro down 0.2 per cent at $1.1597.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.42 per cent to 155.19.

Crude prices inched lower after plunging about 4 per cent in the previous session, as investors weighed worries of oversupply with looming sanctions against Russia's Lukoil.

U.S. crude fell 0.3 per cent to $59.91 a barrel and Brent fell to $64.22 per barrel, down 0.26 per cent on the day.

Gold inched lower in opposition to the firming greenback. Spot gold fell 0.36 per cent to $4,064.43 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $4,067.20 an ounce.