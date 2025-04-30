Wall Street slumps on GDP decline, crude prices sink; earnings on tap

NEW YORK :U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, and oil prices logged their biggest monthly drop in 3-1/2 years following news of a U.S. economic contraction and other disappointing data, and mixed earnings reports.

The dollar strengthened, and crude oil prices headed lower.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were deep in negative territory, with the tech-laden Nasdaq down the most.

On the last day of April, all three U.S. stock indexes were on course for their third straight monthly losses.

"The market's action ... is reflective of an economy that's probably going to be struggling as the year progresses," said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

U.S. gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter, largely due to a surge in imports to avoid expected tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, and said his tariffs would eventually bring a booming economy.

"There's a general feeling that tariffs are impacting the economy or they're certainly impacting decision-making," Carlson added. "But stocks are off their lows and that may be a result of people digesting some of these numbers and trying to put them into context."

"Was it that bad? Are we on the precipice of a recession? Markets are trying to evaluate that and put into some context," Carlson said.

The ongoing, multi-front trade war continues to cloud U.S. corporate earnings season, with companies increasingly pulling or reducing guidance due to tariff uncertainties.

Wall Street pared losses after the release of more upbeat economic indicators. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index was unchanged on a monthly basis and consumer spending was stronger than expected.

Of the "Magnificent Seven" group of artificial intelligence-related megacap companies, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are expected to post results after the bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.15 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 40,321.75, the S&P 500 dropped 41.42 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 5,519.41 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 172.88 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 17,288.44.

European stocks ended a choppy session higher as investors mulled key data and corporate earnings. But the STOXX 600 registered a second consecutive monthly loss due to tariff-related uncertainties.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 828.22.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.46 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 9.45 points, or 0.45 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 5.38 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 1,111.37. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.86 per cent, to 580.55, while Japan's Nikkei rose 205.39 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 36,045.38.

The dollar held its gains after a swath of mixed U.S. economic data and as trade tensions eased.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.3 per cent to 99.47, with the euro down 0.31 per cent at $1.135.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.34 per cent to 142.85.

Sterling weakened 0.53 per cent to $1.3335.

The Mexican peso dropped 0.3 per cent versus the dollar to 19.607.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.32 per cent versus the greenback to C$1.38 per dollar.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield seesawed higher after the weaker-than-expected GDP report, rising 1.1 basis points to 4.185 per cent from 4.174 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond yield rose 3.8 basis points to 4.6852 per cent from 4.648 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 3.3 basis points to 3.625 per cent, from 3.658 per cent late on Tuesday.

Oil prices plunged further, logging their largest monthly drop in nearly 3-1/2 years as Trump's trade war eroded the demand outlook.

U.S. crude fell 3.66 per cent to settle at $58.21 per barrel, while Brent settled at $63.12 per barrel, down 1.76 per cent on the day.

Gold prices dipped in opposition to the dollar.

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $3,302.32 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.59 per cent to $3,299.30 an ounce.