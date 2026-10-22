Walmart launches tools for AI agents to shop for customers

Oct 21 : Walmart on Wednesday intrduced new tools that will allow artificial intelligence agents to shop and complete transactions for customers, as the retailer seeks to position itself in the growing use of AI-powered assistants in online commerce.

The move underscores Walmart's push into AI-enabled shopping, and strikes a contrast with Amazon, which has sought to limit third-party AI shopping agents' access to its platform.

Here are the details:

• The retailer said it will roll out "Agent Profiles" next month, enabling shoppers to authorize individual AI agents, track their purchases separately and set spending limit or require approval for each transaction

• Walmart said customers would be able to monitor purchases made by AI agents separately from their own orders and revoke agent access at any time

• The tools instilled confidence in the "experimental" shopping process of agentic purchases, said Mizuho analyst David Bellinger in a note

• "... the momentum and buy-in from top management teams seems to be making this into a real thing," Bellinger added.

• The company also launched the "Walmart Agent Gateway," a platform that allows AI assistants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Meta's Muse to connect directly with Walmart and Sam's Club systems to search products and complete purchases

• Walmart said customers would remain in control of purchases, while AI agents would be barred from accessing payment card data and could be blocked for violating company rules

• The company said the tools will be available to all Walmart account holders and will not require a Walmart+ membership