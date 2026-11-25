Nov 25 : Walmart-owned Flipkart Group said on Wednesday CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy would step down and leave the company after more than 11 years at the firm.

Krishnamurthy led the company through its acquisition by retail giant Walmart and years of stop-and-start preparations for a long-awaited initial public offering.

Flipkart Group is one of India's biggest e-commerce platforms and has a registered user base of more than 500 million.

Walmart "remains committed" to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India, the company added in its statement.

The company will announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, who is currently chief product and technology officer at the company, will lead the organization in the interim, the company said.