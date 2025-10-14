Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Walmart said on Tuesday it was partnering with OpenAI to enable customers and Sam's Club members to shop directly within ChatGPT, using the AI chatbot's Instant Checkout feature.

Walmart shares were up about 3 per cent in early trading on Tuesday.

The tie-up follows a similar partnership OpenAI announced last month with Etsy and Shopify, which sent the online sellers' shares soaring.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is expanding its use of artificial intelligence as companies across sectors adopt the technology to simplify tasks and cut costs.

Earlier this year, Walmart laid out plans to roll out a suite of AI-powered "super agents" to improve the shopping experience and streamline operations.