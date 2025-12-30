Dec 30 : ‌Warner Bros Discovery is expected to reject Paramount Skydance's amended $108.4 billion hostile bid, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The rebuff could brush aside Paramount's effort to shore up ‌deal financing through a $40.4 billion ‌personal guarantee from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The decision could keep Warner ‍Bros on track to pursue a rival cash-and-stock deal with Netflix, underscoring broad concerns over valuation, strategic fit and ​deal certainty ‌despite Paramount's attempt to sweeten its offer.

Paramount had said Ellison had ​agreed to personally guarantee equity financing backing ⁠the bid, a ‌move aimed at easing doubts ​that had dogged its earlier proposal.

The company also raised its regulatory ‍reverse termination fee and extended its tender ⁠offer deadline, while the $30-per-share all-cash value remained ​unchanged.