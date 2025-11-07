Washington Post says it is among victims of cyber breach tied to Oracle software

WASHINGTON :The Washington Post said it is among victims of a sweeping cyber breach tied to Oracle software.

In a statement released on Thursday, the newspaper said it was one of those impacted "by the breach of the Oracle E-Business Suite platform."

The paper did not provide further detail, but its statement comes after CL0P, the notorious ransomware group, said on its website that the Washington Post was among its victims. CL0P and Oracle did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Ransom-seeking hackers typically publicize their victims in an effort to shame them into making extortion payments, and CL0P are among the world's most prolific. The hacking squad is alleged to be at the center of a sweeping cybercriminal campaign targeting Oracle's E-Business Suite of applications, which Oracle clients use to manage customers, suppliers, manufacturing, logistics, and other business processes.

Google said last month that there were likely to be more than 100 companies affected by the intrusions.