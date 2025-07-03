Logo
Logo

Business

A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair

A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair
A small mat made of human hair covers the base of a tree to help retain soil moisture and reduce water evaporation, in Maria Salazar's orchard, where she uses mats from Agropelo, a sustainable agriculture initiative of the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, in the Atacama Desert in Taltal, Chile June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair
Farmer Maria Salazar works at her orchard where she uses mats from of Agropelo, a sustainable agriculture initiative by the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, in the Atacama desert in Taltal, Chile June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair
A small mat, made of human hair, covers the base of a tree to help retain soil moisture and reduce water evaporation, as part of Agropelo, a sustainable agriculture initiative by the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, in Santiago, Chile June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
03 Jul 2025 07:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTIAGO :Small mats of human hair line the base of plants, helping lock in moisture for crops in orchards around Chile that have been struggling with drought for years.

The hair, which is turned into sheets and discs of compostable mulch through mechanical weaving, reduces direct evaporation by 71 per cent and saves up to 48 per cent of irrigation water, according to the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, which makes the hair mats.

"Hair is very interesting. It contains nutrients, nitrogen, calcium, sulfur, and organic matter that is added to the soil, improving it and enhancing plant growth and agricultural production by at least 30 per cent," said Mattia Carenini, CEO of the foundation.

Farmer Maria Salazar said the hair has helped get excellent crop yield from lemon trees in Taltal, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of the Chilean capital in the arid Antofagasta region.

"The hair mats are a benefit to the system and water stress we're facing," Salazar said. "By providing shade, they maintain a lot of humidity and prevent the sun's rays from evaporating the little water we have."

The foundation was created in 2020 to promote conservation and regeneration through the creative use of waste. The hair is sourced from deals with 350 salons and 10 pet groomers around Chile, with about 2 per cent of the hair used in the mats coming from pets. 

Other products from the foundation include a liquid fertilizer made from recycled hair and a hair-based absorbent for recovering oils, metals and other contaminants from water. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement