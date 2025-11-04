Logo
Logo

Business

Waymo to expand robotaxi service to Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Waymo to expand robotaxi service to Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit next year

Waymo to expand robotaxi service to Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit next year

A Waymo driverless vehicle at Bronx Community College in the Bronx Borough of New York City , U.S., October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

04 Nov 2025 12:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Waymo said on Monday it will launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit next year, marking its biggest geographic expansion yet.

The Alphabet unit will also start driving its new Zeekr-built vehicles this week, alongside its existing Jaguar I-PACE fleet, it added.

The new Zeekr model, developed with Chinese automaker Geely, are designed specifically for robotaxi use cases and will be rolled out gradually as the company expands its service.

Companies like Waymo, Tesla and Amazon's Zoox are investing billions into self-driving technology.

Tesla launched its long-awaited robotaxi service earlier this year, while Waymo already operates driverless services in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin, and has completed more than 10 million trips.

Waymo plans to launch the service in Las Vegas next summer, while in San Diego, it is working with local officials and first responders to secure deployment permits.

In Detroit, the company said its winter-weather testing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has strengthened its ability to operate year-round, where it has long maintained engineering operations.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement