Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Dallas next year

Alphabet's Waymo said on Monday it will roll out its autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas in 2026, accelerating its U.S. expansion as electric vehicle maker Tesla pushes to grow its recently launched robotaxi business.

After years of cautious growth, Waymo has recently increased its pace, launching in new cities through partnerships with ride-hailing platforms and fleet operators.

In Dallas, Waymo will operate through a new multi-year partnership with car rental company Avis Budget Group, which will manage fleet operations, including maintenance and depot infrastructure, Waymo said in a blog.

Waymo currently serves more than 250,000 paid trips every week with about 1,500 vehicles in cities such as Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

This year, Waymo began its service in Austin exclusively on the Uber platform, months before Tesla started a limited robotaxi trial in the city with about a dozen Model Y SUVs and a human safety monitor in the front passenger seat.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will rapidly expand its robotaxi services to other U.S. cities and is seeking regulatory approval from California, Nevada, Florida, and Arizona.

Commercializing autonomous vehicles has been challenging, with several companies such as GM's Cruise shutting down after collisions, recalls, and federal investigations.

Amazon-backed Zoox is among the few still operating, preparing to launch commercial services later this year.

Until Tesla's Austin trial, Waymo was the only company to operate paid driverless taxis in the United States.

Rides will be available through the Waymo app. The company is also planning launches in Miami and Washington, D.C., in 2026 as part of its broader national rollout.

The collaboration is part of Avis' broader strategy to evolve from a traditional rental car company into a mobility services provider.