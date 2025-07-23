Wellington-led funding boosts Vanta's valuation by 69% in a year

Online security and compliance management platform Vanta was valued at $4.15 billion in its latest fundraising round, up from $2.45 billion just a year ago, as investor appeal of risk-mitigating software rises in tandem with cyber attacks.

The $150 million Series-D round, led by new investor Wellington Management, brings Vanta's total external funding to $504 million, Vanta said on Wednesday.

Businesses' increasing reliance on cloud and artificial intelligence technologies has also amplified their exposure to cyber attacks. As they expand across borders, they also have to deal with compliance requirements that vary greatly by nations.

In recent months, hacker targets have included retailer Marks & Spencer, tech behemoth Microsoft and insurer Aflac.

"Vanta’s AI-driven platform is moving beyond the standard for security and compliance — with real-time, continuous verification that’s essential for every industry in today’s business environment," said Matt Witheiler of Wellington Management.

Venture financing arms of major corporations also participated in the round, indicating industry validation. These included Goldman Sachs Alternatives, J.P. Morgan, CrowdStrike Ventures and Atlassian Ventures - whose parent Atlassian is a Vanta customer as well.

The AI boom has helped U.S. startups attract investment in the first half of 2025, even as venture capital firms struggled to raise money, according to a Pitchbook report.

Vanta's previous funding round in July 2024, led by Sequoia Capital, had valued it at $2.45 billion, implying a 69 per cent rise in valuation in a year.

Founded in 2018 by Christina Cacioppo, Vanta helps over 12,000 clients across 58 countries in automating compliance and security procedures.

Its newly launched AI agent can help teams finish security reviews 81 per cent faster, the company said.

Vanta employs more than 1,000 people across its offices in Dublin, London, New York, San Francisco and Sydney.