White House orders agencies to name chief AI officers as it expands use

WASHINGTON : The White House Office of Management and Budget said on Monday it is ordering federal agencies to name chief AI officers as it looks to expand the government's use of artificial intelligence.

One of the orders titled "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust" directs agencies to implement minimum-risk management practices for high-impact uses of AI and develop a Generative AI policy in the coming months. It also rescinds a 2024 order issued under President Joe Biden.