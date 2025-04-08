Logo
Business

White House orders agencies to name chief AI officers as it expands use
White House orders agencies to name chief AI officers as it expands use

FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way across the nation speaking in Florida, North Carolina, and California, in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

08 Apr 2025 04:39AM
WASHINGTON : The White House Office of Management and Budget said on Monday it is ordering federal agencies to name chief AI officers as it looks to expand the government's use of artificial intelligence.

One of the orders titled "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust" directs agencies to implement minimum-risk management practices for high-impact uses of AI and develop a Generative AI policy in the coming months. It also rescinds a 2024 order issued under President Joe Biden.

Source: Reuters
