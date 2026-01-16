White House says 25% semiconductor tariffs a 'phase one' action

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 : The U.S. Commerce Department's 25 per cent national security tariff on certain high-end semiconductors announced on Wednesday is a "phase one" action to protect the sector and could be followed by other announcements pending negotiations with other countries and companies, a White House official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said President Donald Trump has previously threatened a 100 per cent tariff on chips not made in the U.S. as he seeks to build up semiconductor manufacturing.