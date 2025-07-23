White House unveils artificial intelligence policy plan

WASHINGTON :The White House released an artificial intelligence (AI) policy plan on Wednesday spelling out priorities for the U.S. to achieve "global dominance" in the sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan calls for open-source and open-weight AI models to be made freely available by developers for anyone in the world to download and modify.

The plan also calls for the Commerce Department to research Chinese AI models for alignment with Chinese Communist Party talking points and censorship.

As previously reported by Reuters, it adds the federal government should not allow AI-related federal funding to be directed toward states with "burdensome" regulations.