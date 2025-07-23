Logo
Logo

Business

White House unveils artificial intelligence policy plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

White House unveils artificial intelligence policy plan

White House unveils artificial intelligence policy plan

AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Jul 2025 10:57PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2025 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The White House released an artificial intelligence (AI) policy plan on Wednesday spelling out priorities for the U.S. to achieve "global dominance" in the sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan calls for open-source and open-weight AI models to be made freely available by developers for anyone in the world to download and modify.

The plan also calls for the Commerce Department to research Chinese AI models for alignment with Chinese Communist Party talking points and censorship.

As previously reported by Reuters, it adds the federal government should not allow AI-related federal funding to be directed toward states with "burdensome" regulations.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement