WiseTech Global insider Zubin Appoo succeeds Richard White as permanent CEO

Australian logistics software maker WiseTech Global on Monday said it named its chief of staff, Zubin Appoo, as permanent chief executive, to succeed billionaire co-founder Richard White.

Appoo's appointment is effective immediately.

White, the company's long-serving chief executive, stepped down last October, following media reports of allegations about his personal life, pushing WiseTech into a tumultuous period of corporate governance concerns, management exodus and share volatility.

Andrew Cartledge, WiseTech's chief financial officer, has served as interim CEO since White's exit.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Australian Financial Review and other media outlets reported that a woman who had had a sexual relationship with White made numerous allegations against him in late 2020, including claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Four of WiseTech's non-executive directors decided to resign in February owing to differing views around White's role.

Initial findings of an external governance review started by the company largely cleared White of wrongdoing, though it acknowledged that his management style might be perceived by some employees as intimidating.

White, 69, also WiseTech's biggest shareholder, transitioned to a long-term consulting role after stepping down as CEO, before returning as executive chairman in February.

Appoo had worked with WiseTech for about 15 years until 2018, and recently returned as the chief of staff and deputy chief innovation officer in April.

Cartledge will remain WiseTech until his retirement at the end of calendar 2025, the company said.