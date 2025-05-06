Wistron Corp to invest additional $455 million in new US unit

TAIPEI : Taiwanese electronics manufacturer and AI server maker Wistron Corp said on Tuesday its board has approved an additional investment of $455 million in its new U.S. subsidiary.

The new planned investment would bring the total planned capital injection into the subsidiary to $500 million, Wistron said in a press release.

The move ramps up Wistron's earlier commitment, announced on April 2, to invest $45 million to set up a subsidiary to "support business development and strategic growth" in the United States.