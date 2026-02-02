Logo
Logo

Business

X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Feb 2026 12:48AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2026 01:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 1 : Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up after a brief outage affected more than 19,000 U.S. users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12:04 p.m. ET, the website said

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users. 

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement