X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

Jan 13 : Social media platform X was down for thousands of users globally on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 22,900 reports of issues with the platform in the U.S. as of 9:19 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as of 9:20 a.m. ET, and for more than 2,700 users in Canada.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.