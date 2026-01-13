Logo
X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows
X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

X down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Jan 2026 10:34PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2026 10:39PM)
Jan 13 : Social media platform X was down for thousands of users globally on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 22,900 reports of issues with the platform in the U.S. as of 9:19 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X was also down for more than 7,000 users in the UK as of 9:20 a.m. ET, and for more than 2,700 users in Canada.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

Source: Reuters
