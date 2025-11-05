Logo
Xpeng teams up with Alibaba's Amap to launch robotaxi service
A logo of XPeng is seen on the electric flying car XPeng Voyager X2 by XPeng AeroHT, before a demonstration flight in Beijing, China June 18, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Alibaba group logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
05 Nov 2025 04:43PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2025 04:45PM)
BEIJING :Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng will team up with Alibaba's digital mapping arm Amap to launch robotaxi service, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

Xpeng said earlier in the day that it will roll out three self-developed robotaxi models and start trial operations in 2026.

The driverless cars will be integrated into Amap's platform, which is already cooperating with local robotaxi firms including WeRide and Pony.ai, according to an Amap statement.

Xpeng will also work with Amap to build a global robotaxi service network, the EV maker said in a statement on its Weibo account, without giving a timeframe.

Source: Reuters
