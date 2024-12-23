Logo
Young mammoth remains found nearly intact in Siberian permafrost
Young mammoth remains found nearly intact in Siberian permafrost

Researchers stand behind glass fencing as they show the carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old and was found in the Siberian permafrost in the Batagaika crater in the Verkhoyansky district of Yakutia, during a demonstration in the laboratory of the Mammoth Museum at the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia, December 23, 2024. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
The carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old and was recently found in the Siberian permafrost in the Batagaika crater in the Verkhoyansky district of Yakutia, is seen behind glass fencing during a demonstration in the laboratory of the Mammoth Museum at the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia, December 23, 2024. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
Researchers stand behind glass fencing as they show the carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old and was found in the Siberian permafrost in the Batagaika crater in the Verkhoyansky district of Yakutia, during a demonstration in the laboratory of the Mammoth Museum at the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia, December 23, 2024. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old, after it was found by researchers in the Siberian permafrost in the Batagaika crater in the Verkhoyansky district of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, Russia, June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Nikolai Gogolev/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Researchers Gavril Novgorodov and Erel Struchkov pose for a picture next to the carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years and was found in the Siberian permafrost in the Batagaika crater in the Verkhoyansky district of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, Russia, June 13, 2024. Courtesy Gavril Novgorodov via REUTERS/File Photo
23 Dec 2024 07:14PM
YAKUTSK, Russia : Researchers in Siberia are conducting tests on a juvenile mammoth whose remarkably well-preserved remains were discovered in thawing permafrost after more than 50,000 years.

The creature, resembling a small elephant with a trunk, was recovered from the Batagaika crater, a huge depression more than 80 metres (260 feet) deep which is widening as a result of climate change.

The carcass, weighing more than 110 kg (240 pounds), was brought to the surface on an improvised stretcher, said Maxim Cherpasov, head of the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory in the city of Yakutsk.

He said the mammoth was probably a little over a year old when it died, but tests would enable the scientists to confirm this more accurately. The fact that its head and trunk had survived was particularly unusual.

"As a rule, the part that thaws out first, especially the trunk, is often eaten by modern predators or birds. Here, for example, even though the forelimbs have already been eaten, the head is remarkably well preserved," Cherpasov told Reuters.

It is the latest of a series of spectacular discoveries in the Russian permafrost. Last month, scientists in the same vast northeastern region - known as Sakha or Yakutia - showed off the 32,000-year-old remains of a tiny sabre-toothed cat cub, while earlier this year a 44,000-year-old wolf carcass was uncovered.

Source: Reuters

