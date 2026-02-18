YouTube recovering after going down for users in the US, Southeast Asia

Reports of disruptions to YouTube have tapered off after hitting a peak on Wednesday (Feb 18) morning in Asia.

Thousands of users in several Southeast Asian countries - including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines - reported errors, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.



In Singapore, the number of incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform began spiking shortly before 9am, hitting a high of almost 3,000 at 9.27am, before coming down. By 10.12am, only around 200 incidents were reported.

Over 320,000 users reported errors in the United States. YouTube TV had 8,923 issue reports on the website, while Google had 2,694. Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



