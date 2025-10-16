Logo
YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally
The YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on Jul 13, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

16 Oct 2025 08:18AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2025 09:44AM)
Alphabet-owned YouTube said on Wednesday (Oct 15) that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally.

YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform - without specifying what caused the issue.

At its peak, at 7.55pm ET (Thursday, 7.55am, Singapore time), 366,172 users in the US had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Thousands of outages were also reported in the UK, Canada and Australia, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters/dy

