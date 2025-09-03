Logo
Business

Zalando to appeal EU court ruling rejecting its challenge against EU tech rules
Business

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

03 Sep 2025 05:54PM
BRUSSELS :Zalando will appeal an EU court ruling dismissing its challenge against landmark EU tech rules, Europe's biggest online retail company said on Wednesday.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, had earlier on Wednesday sided with the European Commission which had labelled Zalando as a very large online platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act subject to tough requirements.

"Our highly curated business model does not present a 'systemic risk' of disseminating harmful or illegal content from third parties, as presumed for VLOPs," Zalando said in a statement.

"We will appeal the judgement," it added.

Source: Reuters
