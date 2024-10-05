Clean eating, 10km runs, over 600 lives helped: He’s a 60-year-old blood donor with a mission
Lim Kim Koon remains committed to his dawn workouts and healthy diet until he can no longer donate blood. The programme On The Red Dot finds out what it takes to be one of Singapore’s top donors.
SINGAPORE: Some people get up before dawn, others crush 10 kilometre runs daily, but few can claim to do both, especially at age 60.
Lim Kim Koon is one who can, and his motivation goes beyond staying trim. For the insurance agent and Tzu-Chi Foundation volunteer, it is about keeping his cholesterol in check to avoid medication and ensure he can donate blood regularly.
He also practises the “168” fasting method: He fasts for 16 hours and eats within an eight-hour window — limiting himself to two meals a day, with no food after 3 p.m.
Lim combines this with a vegetarian diet that steers clear of sauces and fried foods. These efforts have paid off, helping to bring down his cholesterol, which hovered at a borderline high of 235 around 20 years ago.
Besides keeping his cholesterol in check, he needs a minimum iron level — 13 grammes per decilitre — to donate blood, something he manages by eating mainly brown rice.
This year, he had a low iron level once. “I felt disappointed because … I wasn’t able to donate blood that day,” he said.
That is a single missed appointment versus his 348 donations and counting, which is the second-highest number in Singapore. Lim donates every 28 days and is nearly on a par with the top donation count of 352 as at August.
“I’ve helped more than 600 patients,” he reckoned. “Each time I donate blood, I can help two patients.”
And he is going at full throttle for as long as possible. (Regular donors can donate blood up to the age of 75 if they are healthy.)
So how does he do it? The programme On The Red Dot got a glimpse as it followed him on his strict regimen in the series Secret Heroes, which spotlights Singaporeans making a difference behind the scenes.
WATCH: This 60-year-old has donated blood 348 times — A day in his life (8:40)
HOW THE SPARK WAS KINDLED
Lim was 18 years old when he first donated blood. Fearing he might faint, he asked his then supervisor to accompany him. When he did not pass out, his concerns eased, and he began donating whole blood every three months.
But it was not until he witnessed the life-saving transfusions received by his friends’ family members that a real spark was kindled in his heart.
It opened his eyes to the necessity of blood donations and the contribution that ordinary people could make towards saving lives.
About 600 donors drop out each year, however, owing to age or medical reasons, he highlighted. “There are a lot of patients waiting for donors.”
Last year, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) recorded 77,424 donors, who accounted for 1.87 per cent of the resident population.
About 14 units of blood are needed every hour in Singapore. And there was a scare early this year when Group O blood stocks reached critical levels: a supply of less than six days.
LISTEN: Current state of blood donation in Singapore
While the stockpile was later replenished, the Singapore Red Cross and the HSA have urged the public to sustain donation efforts.
So for Lim, donating blood has become a personal mission. He considers it an honour to give back while being blessed with a healthy body.
And when he gives back, he goes the extra mile by donating platelets and plasma. This allows him to increase the frequency of his contributions to every 28 days, instead of the 12-week intervals required for whole blood donations.
HELPING OTHERS FIGHT DENGUE, LEUKAEMIA
Every cycle, Lim arrives at the Apheresis Suite promptly at 9 a.m., just as the HSA Blood Bank on Outram Road opens its doors.
Apheresis is a specialised donation procedure that uses machines called blood cell separators to draw blood and extract plasma and platelets. The remaining components, including red blood cells, are then returned to the donor.
Platelets are crucial in treating conditions such as dengue fever, leukaemia and other blood cancers, while plasma helps replenish clotting factors that may have been depleted during bleeding or infection.
Through these donations, Lim helps ensure a steady supply of blood products for patients in need. Apheresis allows for a larger quantity of platelets to be collected from a single donor, minimising a patient’s exposure to multiple donors’ blood.
“Platelets (have) a shelf life (of) only seven days … so we do need donors to donate on a regular basis,” said HSA assistant group director of blood supply Kam Wooi Seong.
The extraction procedure is more onerous, however, and lasts about 60 to 90 minutes compared with 10 minutes for whole blood donation, he added.
This may explain why there were nearly 15 times as many whole blood donations as apheresis donations last year.
“Usually, I’ll occupy my time with either reading a newspaper or watching a TV programme,” Lim said after settling cosily into his favourite chair.
Apheresis donors may experience a slight chill or tingling sensation around the mouth area during the procedure. This is due to the addition of an anticoagulant called citrate, which prevents clotting and breaks down quickly once infused.
For Lim, these discomforts are worth it. After his blood donation in August, he said: “I feel great that I (could) donate 348 (times). … I hope I can save more patients.”
TWINGES AND STRAINS, BUT MORE LAPS TO GO
Age has caused Lim more discomforts in daily life. While he can complete his 6:30 a.m. runs in just under an hour, he feels the effects of time on his physical performance.
Five to 10 years ago, his 10-km runs were five to 10 minutes faster. “It’s very (difficult) to keep ourselves fit,” acknowledged the father of two.
(I’m) now more easily tired. … Age is catching up, so muscles are aching.”
Despite the twinges and strains, he has not thought of stopping. “Daily exercise is one part of it,” he said. “Food intake is also important.”
That is why he turned vegetarian 10 years ago. He does not even eat curry because “it’s oily, and then it’d affect the quality of the blood”.
For his efforts, Lim has been awarded the Medal for Life — Singapore’s highest honour in blood donation, for those who have donated more than 200 times.
But he sees his contributions as “nothing great”. “It’s part of me,” he said. “I’m just eager to help.”
His friends have a different perspective. Too Chee Keong, who discovered Lim’s contributions only when he read about it in Lianhe Zaobao, was filled with respect.
“I received blood once because (my) blood count dropped … (so) this is a very good thing,” said the 56-year-old.
Tay Teck Seng also admired his friend’s commitment, especially as the 80-year-old once needed numerous transfusions in his battle against kidney cancer, using as many as 14 bags of blood during his transplant.
Lim’s hope is that he continues for as long as his body allows, though there is no going past 75. He also hopes that younger, healthy donors “can come forward … to help the Red Cross replenish (its) stocks”.
Watch this episode of the On The Red Dot series Secret Heroes here. The programme airs on Channel 5 every Friday at 9:30 p.m.