What impact can 3 degrees have? The right air-con setting may boost productivity, and more

SINGAPORE: When Lee Kuan Yew became Singapore’s prime minister in 1959, the first thing he did was to install air conditioners in government buildings. In his mind, air conditioning was the key to working efficiently.

But how cold is cool enough to be more productive? Something like 21 degrees Celsius or warmer instead?

Researchers at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) now have the answer.

They got participants in an experiment to solve visual puzzles at two different room temperatures. And at 25 deg C, people performed cognitively faster than when it was cooler.

This is one of the ways in which turning the air-con up has an impact.