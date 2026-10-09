Accountability or a witch hunt? Doxxing blurs the line, and it's getting more common

"So the risk increasingly comes from linkability. Little bits of information that look harmless on their own can become very revealing when somebody pieces them together. And once that information has jumped platforms, removing the original post may already be too late,” Dr Chew said.

Sometimes, a post can start out innocently enough, but then spiral out of control when other internet users pile on, said Dr Chew, who also sits on the board of SG Her Empowerment (SHE), a non-profit organisation that supports doxxing victims, among its other advocacy work.

As Mr Louis and Mr Fong pointed out, the intention to cause harm is one key element to meet the legal definition of doxxing. Yet, even a well-intentioned post can trigger harm that is remarkably similar to doxxing.

Mr Fong offered a scenario: Suppose a stranger pushes your elderly father to the ground and walks off. You do not know who the person is, so you post footage of the incident online and ask the public to help identify them. Your aim is to find the person so that police can act on the matter. If you have no intention of causing distress, this may not be considered doxxing, he said.

Once the video goes viral, however, strangers may track the person down, post their address and shame them online, Mr Fong noted. "The harm that follows looks exactly like doxxing, even if you never meant it."

Dr Chew added: "The larger lesson is that when we post about another person, we now also have to think about what clues we are leaving behind and what hundreds of other people may do with them."

In Mr Louis' view, the OSC is a step in the right direction when it comes to dealing with social media posts that spread misinformation or trigger harassment.

Under the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act, which was passed on Nov 5, 2025, the OSC has the power to direct platforms, page administrators and content creators to take down harmful content.

When platforms receive online harm notices from the OSC, they are required to respond within 48 hours. In more serious cases, such as intimate abuse and child abuse images containing nudity, the deadline is six hours.

Before the OSC was set up, victims had to endure long waits of five days or more for platforms to remove offending content, according to the Online Safety Assessment Report released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in 2025.

"It's a good thing for platforms to respond quickly and take down content that causes harm. You don't have to pay lawyers to do it," Mr Louis added.

The process also provides a good balance between addressing online harms and maintaining freedom of speech, he said, noting that there is an appeal process for content creators who disagree with the OSC's directions.

These content creators may first apply to the OSC for reconsideration of the initial decision. However, should the content creator remain dissatisfied, they may make an appeal to the Online Safety Appeal Panel, which acts independently of the OSC, said an OSC spokesperson.

VICTIMS LEFT WITH LONG-LASTING SCARS

Those on the receiving end of digital mobs can attest to the damage they cause.

For Ms Cherry Tan, 31, it has been nearly a decade, but when she sees similar doxxing incidents on her feed, the memories come rushing back.

In April 2017, videos spread of a couple arguing with an elderly man at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre over seats and pushing him. Facebook commenters somehow misidentified Ms Tan and her then-boyfriend as the couple. Before she knew it, the mob had dug up and publicised her pictures, name and the bank where she worked.

Angry commenters even took to her employer's Facebook page, calling for them to address the incident and take action on her. The harassment only died down after Ms Tan clarified she had nothing to do with the incident and her boyfriend wasn't even in Singapore at the time.

The actual couple involved in the incident were later fined by a court.