Police identify 40-year-old diner after assault on elderly man who patted child's head
The man who was shoved to the ground after patting a young girl on the head said he was willing to let the matter go and that he does not want to "cause trouble".
SINGAPORE: The police have identified a 40-year-old man in connection with an incident at a food court, where a 73-year-old man was allegedly shoved to the ground after patting a young girl on the head.
The police confirmed on Sunday (Aug 16) that a report had been made and investigations are ongoing.
In response to CNA queries, they added that they had identified a man in relation to the assault of the older man at 50 East Coast Road on Saturday at about 4.40pm.
"Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident or its circumstances, and to allow the police to conduct investigations and establish the facts of the case," the police said.
The incident came to public attention after Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle appealed on social media for information that could help identify a man involved in the confrontation.
The business operates two stalls, one at Roxy Square mall along East Coast Road and the other in a coffee shop near Telok Kurau Road.
On social media, it was stated that the incident happened on Saturday and involved the father of the person who wrote the posts.
Closed-circuit television footage posted by the business showed the incident taking place at the Roxy Square outlet.
The family said the older man, who has difficulty walking, had been walking past a table and using tables for support when he briefly reached out and patted a young girl on the head.
The child's father then became upset and confronted the older man, the family alleged.
CCTV footage showed the older man being shoved and falling to the ground.
The family said that relatives who were present helped him up, adding that the older man initially did not want to pursue the matter further.
The other man later sat down with him, apologised and offered him a drink, the posts stated.
In a subsequent Facebook post, the family said the older man was suffering from back pain following the incident and appealed for information that could help identify the people involved.
It also urged those with information to contact the relevant authorities.
Another post, which was later removed, contained footage showing the two men seated across from each other at a table. In the accompanying text, the girl's father apologised and said he had been "overprotective" of his daughter.
In a third post, Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle reiterated its appeal for information and said the matter remained unresolved.
On Monday, the business posted a photo of the older man in a wheelchair on Instagram Stories and said he had agreed to go to hospital to get checked.
It also said that its Roxy Square outlet will be closed until Aug 20.
"I DON'T WANT TO CAUSE ANY TROUBLE"
Speaking to Mediacorp’s 8world on Sunday, the man, identified as Mr Yeo Song Khoon, said that he had reached out to pat the girl on the head as he found her "very adorable".
"Old people like to pat young children's heads," Mr Yeo said. He has been selling wonton noodles for about 40 years.
He recounted that two to three hours after he was shoved to the ground, he began experiencing back pain.
"Right now, I'm taking medicine and (the pain) is controlled," he said, adding that he may seek treatment from a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, depending on how his condition develops.
"Just let him off ... I don't want to cause any trouble," he said of the child's father.