Commentary: Making the internet spark joy again - the case for a better digital culture

SINGAPORE: Some of us are old enough to remember when the internet was a space of boundless discovery, connection and knowledge-sharing.

Today, it is just as often a place of polarisation, performative outrage and misinformation. What went wrong? And more importantly - how do we fix it?

As technology theorist Marshall McLuhan observed: "We become what we behold. We shape our tools, and thereafter our tools shape us.” As we come to terms with how the internet has shaped us in the digital era, countries are enacting laws to address online harms, even considering following Australia’s lead in banning social media for minors.

Few think such bans will be effective in keeping children safe. And adults too are at risk of other online harms. The real question is: How can we create an internet that remains open yet safe, constructive and joyful?

Discussions on online harms often focus on the failings of platforms and their lackadaisical approach to user safety - and rightly so. But while platforms play a role, they alone cannot solve the problem, as underscored in the Online Safety Assessment Report released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Monday (Feb 17).