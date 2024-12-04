Commentary: It’s disturbing that deepfake porn and online harms are seen as unavoidable in our digital lives
AI-generated deepfake sexual content is a new wave of online assault, say TSMP Law Corporation’s Stefanie Yuen Thio and Stephanie Chew.
SINGAPORE: In November, shocking news broke that the police were investigating teenage students from the Singapore Sports School for generating and circulating deepfake nude photos of their female schoolmates.
Later that month, five ministers in Singapore and over 100 public servants across 31 government agencies received extortionary emails, demanding cryptocurrency payment in return for not publishing doctored images of them in compromising positions.
These are Singapore’s latest cases of artificial intelligence (AI)-created deepfake sexual content – they will certainly not be the last, not here, not globally.
In 2017, a Reddit thread offering fake videos of “Taylor Swift” having sex amassed 90,000 subscribers before being taken down eight weeks later. Last year in a small Spanish town, more than 20 young girls found their AI-generated nude photos circulating, created by teen boys accessing innocent photos off social media.
AI may be trumpeted as the next big revolution, but the threat it poses is deeply nefarious.
SINGAPORE TAKES ACTION
Even before the Sports School incident, authorities in Singapore were girding against this new wave of online assault, with legislation passed or proposed along three prongs.
The first is to regulate platforms where online content is accessed. The Broadcasting Act was amended in 2023, allowing the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to direct social media services – the gatekeepers of our cyber world – to block or remove egregious content within specified timelines and direct them to adhere to an online Code of Practice.
Second, crimes in the analogue world but with a digital element can now be more effectively targeted, prevented and prosecuted. The Online Criminal Harms Act passed last year empowers authorities to issue directions to online service providers to restrict Singapore users’ exposure to online criminal content and activity. These include directions to prevent offending content from reaching, and restrict offending accounts from interacting with, persons in Singapore.Third is the rapid removal of harmful content – the overriding priority for victims of online assault. In October, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) announced a forthcoming e-safety office with powers to order the takedown of offending content. This is an important step for victims to have agency in a traumatic situation.
WHAT THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS DOING
But these would still not be a complete solution because the proliferation of deepfakes is a borderless problem.
The international community needs to build consensus and cooperation on adopting and enforcing appropriate laws – to stem both the creation and spread of such content.
Other nations have come at the problem from different angles.
Australia has arguably the most developed governmental response to the online scourge, with an e-safety commission that was first established to tackle cyber harm against children. It passed a law on Nov 28 to ban children from social media until their 16th birthdays – the world’s first such legislation.
While politically popular, a complete ban will be hard to enforce: It ignores that children today are digital natives. Virtual Private Network (VPN) access is an easy workaround.
Bubble-wrapping kids is not the answer to developing resilient and discerning adults.
The United Kingdom recently proposed measures to stop harmful deepfakes being created in the first place. For example, developers of AI models can apply filters to remove certain types of data from their training data sets and to prevent output with harmful content. A model can also be trained to reject prompt requests to create malicious or harmful deepfakes. These proposals pose their own challenges, including enforcement against rogue developers.
China already has expansive rules requiring that manipulated material bear digital signatures or watermarks – while a potentially useful tool to help users identify AI-generated content, it offers cold comfort where pornographic deepfake content is circulated.
BROADER IMPACT OF ONLINE HARMS
Disturbingly, studies suggest that online harms are becoming increasingly normalised, with users thinking they are par for the course.
In 2023, a survey by local non-profit SG Her Empowerment found that 20 per cent of respondents reported being “unaffected” because online harms were a “normal part of life”, while 66 per cent have taken to self-censorship. Instead of fighting the playground bully, people are staying away from the sandpit, and not understanding the harm being inflicted.
If the internet brings with it the promise of equality through education and engagement, we are stumbling in our march of progress because of threats in cyberspace. And this is before we start to count the cost in mental health terms suffered by victims who find deepfake videos of themselves, no matter how speedily removed.
From a gender perspective, the story is even bleaker. It is estimated that 95 per cent of deepfake porn is of women. Women are being disproportionately targeted online, potentially setting back progress made in gender equality.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CAN ONLY GO SO FAR
Law enforcement, by definition, comes in after the offending action – and the harm – has occurred.
Enforcement is tough – creators of harmful content may be out of the territorial reach of our authorities and enjoy the anonymity the internet facilitates. Prevention is obviously even more challenging.
What can individuals and the community do?
First, the big DON’T – never share an offensive post even if it is to denounce it. Every repost is a fresh assault on the victim.
Second, as a community we need to signal what are appropriate behaviours. The teenagers who created the deepfake nudes may well consider it a mere lark, without a real appreciation of the enormity of the harm. It is not enough to say “boys will be boys” – that simply avoids accountability.
We need to have more conversations and agree, as a community, the boundaries of respectful conduct towards one another.
Just as importantly, we need to think about what restorative justice would look like here. What kind of corrective training would be effective for perpetrators?
Finally, victims should not be afraid to call out the perpetrator. Where a crime has been committed, report it to the authorities. If you know someone who has been the target, encourage them to take action. Survivors should not feel embarrassed; it is important that they take back control.
While it looks like AI is here to stay, the true measure of society's progress is not in technology, but how we treat each other. Let's educate ourselves and act decisively before more victims become statistics in this alarming trend.
Stefanie Yuen Thio is Joint Managing Partner and Stephanie Chew is Associate Director at TSMP Law Corporation.