Singapore deepfake extortion plot could have sought to destabilise society, analysts say

SINGAPORE: The perpetrators of a deepfake email extortion plot in Singapore could have been seeking to destabilise society, beyond what appeared to be monetary motivations at a surface level, according to observers.

With a general election looming, the unidentified attackers could have also been betting on heightened caution among the political brass, the experts added.

They also warned that the same artificial intelligence-driven (AI) tactics could be employed by geopolitically-driven actors for more nefarious purposes.

On Thursday (Nov 28), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) revealed that over 100 public servants from more than 30 government bodies, including Cabinet ministers, had received extortionary emails.

These contained doctored images with publicly sourced pictures of victims' faces superimposed on obscene screenshots of a man and a woman "purportedly in an intimate and compromising situation".

“FUELLING POLITICAL DISINFORMATION”

MDDI in its statement also noted that members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council had received similar emails earlier in the week.

“Singapore and Hong Kong are both small countries which are harmonious and the people are relatively trusting,” said Associate Professor Hannah Yee-Fen Lim, a law and computer science expert from Nanyang Technological University.

“The criminals may be wanting to capitalise on the perceived sense of trust to extort money more easily.”