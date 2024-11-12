Police investigating deepfake nude photos of Singapore Sports School students

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating deepfake nude photos of Singapore Sports School (SSP) students that were created and shared by other students.

In response to CNA’s queries, principal Ong Kim Soon said on Tuesday (Nov 12) that the school is aware of the incident "involving the creation and sharing of deepfake photos by our student-athletes".

"The school does not condone such harmful behaviour," he added.

"The school has launched an investigation and lodged a police report. As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to share more information."

CNA understands that these photos were deepfake nude photos.

The police confirmed with CNA that a report was lodged and that investigations were ongoing. The school did not provide details about the nature of the images.

In a WhatsApp message to parents that was seen by CNA, the school said the police have been given website links associated with the case, and they are assisting in requesting the removal of images from these sites.

All students involved are being interviewed by the police, and their mobile phones and other devices have been confiscated for forensic examination, according to the message.

The school also said that disciplinary actions have started, including caning for some students and sports trip bans, suspension from school, training and boarding.

POLICE REPORTS

The father of a victim said he was informed about the case on Monday during a call with his daughter’s mentor. The parents then met with their daughter's form teacher.

According to him, the case dates back to June when a group of boys started generating and circulating deepfake nude images of their female schoolmates.

He said he was unsure how many students are involved, but added that "it's a huge group of boys" and "not just one or two".

He said the perpetrators were using WhatsApp to communicate. There were two groups – one would generate the photos, while the other would circulate them.

Affected parents have made police reports, he added.

"Apparently some of the boys received (caning) in private yesterday. But it’s not enough," he told CNA on Tuesday.

He has asked the school to "seriously look at" expelling the students involved.

"The girls will not feel safe with them lurking in school," said the father.

Officially opened in 2004, SSP runs an integrated academic and sports programme to select students to nurture them into national athletes.

Its students are between 13 and 18 years old, and most of them join via Direct School Admission.