Faishal's online replies 'objectively inappropriate and questionable'; he was given fair hearing: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim’s online interactions with a female member of the public were "objectively inappropriate and questionable", and came across as engaging with her, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Assoc Prof Faishal resigned from politics on Monday after his interactions with a woman "fell short" of standards required of a political office holder and Member of Parliament, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Questions have been raised online about whether the conduct in question justified Assoc Prof Faishal's resignation, prompting calls for more details about the case.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam acknowledged that "many are wondering what happened; what were the standards of conduct that were applied; why Faishal decided to resign".

Mr Shanmugam wrote that there was a series of online interactions between Assoc Prof Faishal and a woman, where "his responses were, objectively, inappropriate and questionable".

Assoc Prof Faishal "explained that he was worried the lady might react negatively if he abruptly cut her off", and the woman interpreted his interactions as engaging with her, Mr Shanmugam said, adding that she said "she was encouraged to continue".

"The standards governing personal conduct in these sorts of situations have been set out previously by Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and more recently by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as PM," Mr Shanmugam added.

"The principle is straightforward. Where a matter remains entirely private and inappropriate conduct stops after counselling, it can remain a private matter.

"But when the matter enters the public domain through a complaint or otherwise, it must be examined and if there has been impropriety appropriate action must follow."

Mr Shanmugam noted that the woman escalated the matter when she "emailed PM, sent some of the messages and pictures and alleged harassment by Faishal".

"Once the lady emailed to PM, to complain about Faishal, it ceased being a purely private, consensual matter between two individuals."

The complaint lodged by the woman against Assoc Prof Faishal, as a public office holder, made it necessary for the Prime Minister's Office to consider the appropriateness of his interactions.

"Faishal was given a fair hearing," Mr Shanmugam said.

"Regardless of his intentions, one has to look at the evidence and facts. Faishal himself reflected on the matter and acknowledged that he should not have allowed his exchanges with the lady to carry on, and he should have established clear boundaries from the start."