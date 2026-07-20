As it happened: No by-election in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC as Faishal Ibrahim resigns

SINGAPORE: A by-election will not be held in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC following the resignation of Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim from his political roles, People's Action Party (PAP) chairman Desmond Lee said on Monday (Jul 20).

The constituency's four other MPs will "step up" and "put in extra effort" to ensure that the residents of Kembangan - Associate Professor Faishal's former ward - are taken care of, he said.

Singapore's political landscape was jolted on Monday with the shock announcement that Assoc Prof Faishal had resigned from the Cabinet, the PAP and parliament.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the move followed investigations into his interactions with a woman, which he said had "fallen short" of the standards expected of political office holders.

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