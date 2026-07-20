Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigns after interactions with woman 'fell short of standards'

SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim resigned from politics on Monday (Jul 20) after his interactions with a woman “fell short” of standards required of a political office holder and Member of Parliament, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Associate Professor Faishal, who was also the Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, has resigned as a political office holder, MP and as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

"This matter came to our attention about a month ago when the Prime Minister’s Office received an email from a female member of the public concerning her interactions with Assoc Prof Faishal," said Mr Wong in a statement.

The prime minister asked for the matter to be looked into immediately, and both Assoc Prof Faishal and the woman were spoken to separately to understand their respective accounts, he added.

Most of their interactions took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events, Mr Wong said.

Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the police, who investigated the allegations.

“After carefully considering the facts and circumstances, and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, it was assessed that no criminal offence had been committed by either party,” said the prime minister in the statement.

No criminal action will be taken against either of them.

"But there was a separate question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of a political office holder and MP,” said Mr Wong.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Assoc Prof Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation."

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad will be appointed Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs, and the remaining four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan, the prime minister said.

He noted that Assoc Prof Faishal had made “significant contributions over two decades of public service”, and played key roles in advancing initiatives that strengthened community resilience, supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders and improved the outcomes of vulnerable families.

“He has worked hard as an MP and served his residents diligently. I thank him for his many contributions.”