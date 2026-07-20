Many in Muslim community 'disappointed and saddened' after Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation: Zaqy Mohamad

SINGAPORE: Many people in the Muslim community are "disappointed and saddened" after former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigned from politics on Monday (Jul 20), said Mr Zaqy Mohamad.

Mr Zaqy, who will take over the role, told reporters: “I’m sorry that this has happened, but I can assure the community that I will continue to engage and better understand the needs of the Muslim community.”

He added that he will work closely with volunteers and community partners to champion programmes for the community.

Mr Zaqy said he was saddened that Assoc Prof Faishal was leaving politics under these circumstances, having worked closely with him for about 20 years.

Assoc Prof Faishal, who has been a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2006, resigned from politics on Monday after his interactions with a woman “fell short” of the standards required of a political office holder and MP.

He has also resigned as a member of the People's Action Party.