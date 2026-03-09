From doxxing to rumour-mongering: China’s cybercrime cases jump 158.5% in five years

BEIJING: China’s top judicial bodies have signalled a tougher stance on cybersecurity and emerging tech-related crimes, from doxxing to the regulation of assisted driving systems, as the country accelerates artificial intelligence (AI) and high-tech development.

Over the past five years, courts concluded 9,326 cases involving crimes endangering cybersecurity - a 158.5 per cent increase compared with the previous five-year period, according to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC).

The figures were disclosed in annual work reports by the SPC and Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) during the Two Sessions meetings in Beijing on Monday (Mar 9).

China has in recent years positioned AI, smart vehicles and the broader digital economy as key growth drivers, while regulators have moved in parallel to tighten oversight of online platforms and data security.

SPC said it had intensified efforts to combat crimes that undermine cybersecurity, including online rumour-mongering, cyber violence and telecom fraud, as authorities respond to the rapid expansion of China’s digital economy.

EMERGING TECH CRIMES

In Monday’s annual work report, China’s top court spotlighted how new forms of crime were emerging alongside technological change.

SPC President Zhang Jun highlighted offences such as online rumours, cyber violence and doxxing.

One case saw two young individuals convicted for maliciously engaging in doxxing, illegally obtaining and disseminating others’ private information.

In some cases, leaks escalated into phone harassment, verbal abuse and threats.

Regulations surrounding assisted driving technology are also tightening as China rapidly advances its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) industry.

Monday’s report also singled out misuse of assisted-driving systems as an emerging legal risk.