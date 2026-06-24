Commentary: Is it fair that one viral video can destroy reputations and careers?

SINGAPORE: In late May, an irate Hong Kong principal might have popped up on your social media feed.

While leading a school trip to Singapore, his bus stopped along a busy road to drop students off, obstructing traffic. Security officers instructed him to move the bus. The shouting match that ensued went viral. A few days later, the principal issued a teary video apology and resigned, but the school rejected his resignation and insisted on immediate dismissal.

It is clear that the principal never expected this brief confrontation in a foreign country to cost him his entire career and reputation.

But today, when every phone is a recording device, reputation has become radically fragile. Every viral video is scrutinised by thousands of netizens, and could potentially cause public humiliation and reputational ruin.