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Hong Kong principal fired for swearing at security guards on Singapore school trip
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East Asia

Hong Kong principal fired for swearing at security guards on Singapore school trip

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School says it refused to accept the resignation of Lee Cheuk-hing, who violated the code of conduct for staff.

Hong Kong principal fired for swearing at security guards on Singapore school trip

The clip shows a man pointing his fingers at the guards, then yelling “shut up” and “go away” and swears at them. (Photo: Handout via South China Morning Post)

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South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
04 Jun 2026 10:45AM
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A Hong Kong school principal has been fired after he swore at security guards during a student trip to Singapore last month, the institution has announced.

The management committee of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun announced on Wednesday (Jun 3) the immediate dismissal of principal Lee Cheuk-hing and its refusal to accept his resignation, submitted about a week after the confrontation.

The committee received Lee’s resignation letter on May 28, with his requested last day to be Aug 31.

“If he were to remain in office as principal before Aug 31, it would gravely disrupt the operation of the school and prevent the school’s teachers and students from moving forward as soon as possible,” the management committee said.

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“This constitutes the immediate dismissal of Mr Lee and the removal of all his duties at the school.”

The statement added that the school confirmed Lee’s “vulgar” behaviour during the exchange tour violated the professional code of conduct for teaching staff, especially guidelines stipulated by the Education Bureau.

The committee emphasised that as the head of the institution, Lee was held to a higher standard by parents and the public to set a positive example.

Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a former lawmaker and currently a manager of the school, said the one-off incident would not affect the hiring of Lee’s replacement.

“I believe an isolated incident will not discourage dedicated, capable and aspiring educators from applying for this principalship,” Wong said.

He added that the decision to fire Lee was guided by the best interests and well-being of students.

The decision follows a viral video dated May 22 and posted on social media that shows a Singaporean security guard telling Lee to move a coach that his students and teachers were using, but he becomes irate and rudely rebuffs her instructions.

As the situation escalates and one of the guards prepares to call for help, Lee tells her to “go away”. He appears agitated as two passengers on the coach try to calm him down.

This article was first published on SCMP.

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Source: South China Morning Post/ws

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