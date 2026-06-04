Hong Kong principal fired for swearing at security guards on Singapore school trip

A Hong Kong school principal has been fired after he swore at security guards during a student trip to Singapore last month, the institution has announced.

The management committee of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun announced on Wednesday (Jun 3) the immediate dismissal of principal Lee Cheuk-hing and its refusal to accept his resignation, submitted about a week after the confrontation.

The committee received Lee’s resignation letter on May 28, with his requested last day to be Aug 31.

“If he were to remain in office as principal before Aug 31, it would gravely disrupt the operation of the school and prevent the school’s teachers and students from moving forward as soon as possible,” the management committee said.

“This constitutes the immediate dismissal of Mr Lee and the removal of all his duties at the school.”

The statement added that the school confirmed Lee’s “vulgar” behaviour during the exchange tour violated the professional code of conduct for teaching staff, especially guidelines stipulated by the Education Bureau.