Hong Kong school ordered to explain after principal swears on Singapore trip

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s education authorities have demanded a written report from a secondary school after a video went viral that apparently shows its principal swearing at security guards during a school trip to Singapore.

The Education Bureau expressed its concerns over the case on Sunday (May 24), saying it had approached the school and its sponsoring body and would remain in close contact to provide advice.

“The bureau has demanded that the school seriously follow up on the issue and submit a detailed written account. The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly,” a spokeswoman said.

“If a teacher were found to have breached the professional conduct, the bureau would review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident.”

The footage posted on social media shows a man arguing with two security guards from the doorway of a coach over what appeared to be parking.

Pointing his fingers at the two female guards, the man yells “you shut up” and “go away” and swears at them. He was also seen making a face at the guards while people around him tried to calm him down.

It was not immediately clear when the incident happened.

In the social media post, the author claimed the principal belonged to a secondary school in Tuen Mun and the incident happened during a trip to Singapore.

The video drew scores of comments online, with some saying the government should follow up on the incident.

“Is he a principal? He behaves like a thug,” one person wrote.

Another said it was “unbelievable” that the man seen in the video could serve as a school head.

The bureau said teachers, including principals, served as role models for students, and their words, behaviour and values had a profound and lasting impact on them.

The spokeswoman pointed to the bureau’s guidelines on teachers’ professional conduct, reminding educators to safeguard student well-being, ensure quality education, uphold the profession and build public trust.

The South China Morning Post has reached out to the school for a reply.

There have been several incidents concerning exchange tours organised by Hong Kong schools.

In February, authorities expressed concern over reports that two boys and a girl from Hong Kong Sze Yap Commercial and Industrial Association Wong Tai Shan Memorial College in Sham Shui Po allegedly sneaked out of their hotel to drink alcohol and rented another room overnight during a mainland China exchange tour.

This article was first published on SCMP.