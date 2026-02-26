Commentary: When distress becomes content – rethinking how we respond to disruptive behaviour in public

SINGAPORE: Every few months, a video circulates online. A woman spits water at commuters on an MRT train. A man removes his clothes in public and starts arguing with strangers. The faces change, but the public reaction rarely does.

Why did no one step in? Why did people just stand around? Why were phones raised instead?

These questions reflect discomfort and uncertainty. Most people are not indifferent. They are just unsettled and unsure what the right response should be.

But the repeated nature of these incidents and videos that go viral suggests that we are still struggling, as a society, to understand what erratic or disruptive behaviour in public represents, and what can reasonably be expected of ordinary members of the public.