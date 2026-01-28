Woman charged with spitting water while on a train, remanded at IMH

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman was charged on Wednesday (Jan 28) with spitting water at a person on a train, after a video of her drinking water from a bottle and spitting it in the direction of people went viral.

Sabrina Han Meizhen, a Singaporean, was handed one count of public nuisance.

She is accused of spitting water at a person called Ng Siew Hiang, as well as spitting water while on the train at Choa Chu Kang MRT Station.

This was at about 8am on Jan 16, and her acts allegedly caused annoyance to the victim and the public.

Han was remanded and appeared in court via video link wearing a shirt similar to the one in the video and with a mask on her face.

The prosecution asked for her to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

The judge ordered her to be remanded there for two weeks.

Han nodded to indicate that she understood and asked if she could be bailed out.

"Not for the time being," said the judge. "After the two weeks we will review the situation."

"Oh, two weeks," responded Han. "I would like to say that I am remorseful and I will control my anxiety attack and not do it again."

In a video posted on Instagram, subtitled "Lady helping to clean the train", Han could be seen taking a swig from a bottle while standing on a visibly wet floor.

A wide berth was given to her with commuters crowding near the edge of the cabin, as she repeatedly spouted water at various people.

At one point, a woman tussles with her, appearing to attempt to grab the bottle from her.

If convicted of public nuisance, Han could be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,585).

If she knew the act would probably cause annoyance to the public, or if she is a repeat offender, she could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.