Emotional first aid a viable first response to mental distress in Singapore, experts say

SINGAPORE: Demand for mental health services is on the rise in Singapore, with some clinics seeing a nearly 40 per cent spike in new clients since the start of the year.

The Ministry of Health has also reported an over 80 per cent jump in unique visitors to its online stress management platform, mindline, from 2022 to 2025.

But in moments of distress, people are more likely to turn to a friend or family member than a therapist, experts said - and this is where emotional first aid is emerging as a viable frontline response.

Emotional first aid is not about solving problems, but helping people regulate their emotions so they can respond to challenges in a more rational and effective way, noted counselling psychologist Karen Ho.

It can also help individuals to spot unhelpful thoughts, and re-frame them before they spiral.

Exercises such as tapping, breathwork or even journalling are some examples of emotional first aid tools.

They have helped Ms Ho deal with her own personal difficulties, she told CNA.

"There was a period of time where everything seemed to happen all at once. I was caring for young children, juggling my freelance work, studying and also preparing for a big family transition,” she recounted.

“I remember feeling very overwhelmed and stretched, like I couldn't hold everything together."

What helped her to cope was tapping - a method used to calm the mind by applying gentle taps on specific points on the body, such as under the eyes or on the collarbone.

“It helped my mind to settle down. When I was calmer, I was able to think more clearly and to respond to what was happening, instead of feeling frozen in the emotions,” Ms Ho said.

She added that she usually takes five to 10 minutes to tap, along with other breathing exercises, before facing her clients or family members.

“It helps me to ground myself, so I can help my mind to refocus (on) what I need to do, instead of thinking of worrying thoughts or scenarios that I have to cope with later.”